Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Meets With Community Leaders [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FEMA and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Meets With Community Leaders

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Kevin Nha 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Pasadena, CA. (Jan. 16, 2025) - FEMA and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) hosts a community meeting on the aid efforts for the California wildfires at the Sinai Temple.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 13:55
    Photo ID: 8834138
    VIRIN: 250116-O-JQ168-5174
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Meets With Community Leaders [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Meets With Community Leaders
    FEMA and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Meets With Community Leaders
    FEMA and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Meets With Community Leaders
    FEMA and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Meets With Community Leaders
    FEMA and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Meets With Community Leaders
    FEMA and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Meets With Community Leaders
    FEMA and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Meets With Community Leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
    Natural disasters
    Wildfi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download