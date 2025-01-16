Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance [Image 9 of 12]

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    Capt. Brian Hamel, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), poses for a picture with Iwo Jima Sailors, Friday, on the ship's mess decks while the ship is at homeport Naval Station Norfolk. One of the Navy’s seven active Wasp-class amphibious assault ships, Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima amphibious readiness group (ARG) and expeditionary strike group at sea. The Iwo Jima ARG is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    MLK DAY
    WARFIGHTERS
    LHD7
    WARFIGHTING READINESS

