Malibu, CA. (Jan. 16, 2025) - Urban Search and Rescue, CA Task Force 3 continues search efforts in the Malibu coast area that was impacted by the Palisades Fire.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 11:59
|Photo ID:
|8833935
|VIRIN:
|250116-O-AB413-2663
|Location:
|MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Search Efforts Contnue in Areas Impacted by the L.A. County Wildfires [Image 7 of 7], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.