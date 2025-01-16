Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Search Efforts Contnue in Areas Impacted by the L.A. County Wildfires [Image 1 of 7]

    Search Efforts Contnue in Areas Impacted by the L.A. County Wildfires

    MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Malibu, CA. (Jan. 16, 2025) - Urban Search and Rescue, CA Task Force 3 continues search efforts in the Malibu coast area that was impacted by the Palisades Fire.

