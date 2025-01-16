Hurricane Helene Recovery: Special Properties mission in Laurens County, Georgia.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors continue special properties mission to remove vegetative debris from Stubbs and Mayor Grady Wright Parks in Dublin, Ga in Laurens County on January 16, 2025.
USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
