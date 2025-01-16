USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250117-N-CT713-1116 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) An MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, prepares to lift off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 17, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)