John C. Stennis Sailor is Awarded Warrior of the Week

250116-N-KA912-1007 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 16, 2025) – Quartermaster 2nd Class Deshaud Porter, right, a native of North Lauderdale, Florida, assigned to the Nmitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), is awarded warfighter of the week by Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, the commanding officer of Stennis, aboard the ship, Jan. 16, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Mikayla Alley)