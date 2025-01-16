USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates MLK Day with staged reading of “The Mountaintop”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In honor of Dr. King’s enduring impact and in conjunction with Black History Month, KMC Onstage is presenting a staged reading of “The Mountaintop,” a play that imagines the last night of Dr. King’s life. Pictured from left: Shirlene Raymann, reading narrator; John Barber Jr, reading Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; Master Sgt. Chanel Mobley-Rosenthal, reading Camae. (Photo by Ann Pinson)