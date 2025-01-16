Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates MLK Day with staged reading of “The Mountaintop” [Image 1 of 3]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates MLK Day with staged reading of “The Mountaintop”

    GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    In honor of Dr. King’s enduring impact and in conjunction with Black History Month, KMC Onstage is presenting a staged reading of “The Mountaintop,” a play that imagines the last night of Dr. King’s life. Pictured from left: Shirlene Raymann, reading narrator; John Barber Jr, reading Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; Master Sgt. Chanel Mobley-Rosenthal, reading Camae. (Photo by Ann Pinson)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 07:59
    Photo ID: 8833711
    VIRIN: 250115-A-A4479-1001
    Resolution: 5925x3950
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: DE
    MLK
    strongertogether
    BlackHistoryMonth
    Target_news_europe
    KMCOnstage
    themountaintop

