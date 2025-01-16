USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250117-N-DP708-1053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) - An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, departs from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 17, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)