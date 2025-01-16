USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250117-N-CT713-1041 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jesseli Ison, of Leesburg, Fla., looks through a telescope during watch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 17, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)