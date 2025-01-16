Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Preble (DDG 88) MH-60R Sea Hawk Maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Preble (DDG 88) MH-60R Sea Hawk Maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250116-N-KW492-1429 (Jan. 16, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Justino Rosado, from Corpus Christi, Texas, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, installs a radio frequency amplifier to an MH-60R Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 05:11
    Photo ID: 8833673
    VIRIN: 250116-N-KW492-1429
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 969.8 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
    This work, USS Preble (DDG 88) MH-60R Sea Hawk Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Preble (DDG 88)
    Aviation Electronics Technician
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51

