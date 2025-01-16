USS Preble (DDG 88) MH-60R Sea Hawk Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250116-N-KW492-1429 (Jan. 16, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA

Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Justino Rosado, from Corpus Christi, Texas, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, installs a radio frequency amplifier to an MH-60R Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)