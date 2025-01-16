USS Preble (DDG 88) Life Preserver Maintenance

250116-N-KW492-1420 (Jan. 16, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA
Seaman Derriecka Brown, from Ocean Township, New Jersey, replaces the battery of a man overboard indicator during flight deck life preserver maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 05:11
|Photo ID:
|8833672
|VIRIN:
|250116-N-KW492-1420
|Resolution:
|3397x4000
|Size:
|935.01 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|OCEAN, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
