USS Preble (DDG 88) Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250116-N-KW492-1201 (Jan. 16, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA

Ensign Seth Bale, from Hockessin, Delaware, fires a Sig Sauer M18 pistol during a small arms live-fire exercise on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)