USS Preble (DDG 88) Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Luis Zaragoza, from Indianapolis, oversees a small arms live-fire exercise as the small arms marksmanship instructor on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)