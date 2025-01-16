Los Angeles wildfire response efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Guillermo Levenant, a military police officer with the 270th Military Police Company, California Army National Guard, mans a traffic control point in Pacific Palisades, California, Jan. 16, 2025, in the aftermath of wildfires that devastaed the area. The unit has been operating traffic control points and providing roving patrols in areas affected by the wildfires in order to ensure safety and security in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)