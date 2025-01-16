Nimitz Sailors Fold the Ensign

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Japeth Carter 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors fold the ensign on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Naval Air Station North Island, Jan. 16, 2025. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Japeth Carter)

