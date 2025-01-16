Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Seventh Fleet Opens New Navigation, Seamanship and Shiphandling Trainer (NSST) Facility

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 16, 2025) - Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, center, opens the new Navigation, Seamanship, and Shiphandling Trainer (NSST) facility at a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, Commander, Task Force 70, left, Capt. Dave Huljack, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 deputy commodore, right, Capt. Shockey Snyder, Commander Naval Surface Group Western Pacific, behind, and NSST team members at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Jan. 16. The new facility assists the Yokosuka waterfront with seamanship and navigation training for surface forces and offers a full bridge simulator. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)

