U.S. Seventh Fleet Opens New Navigation, Seamanship and Shiphandling Trainer (NSST) Facility

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 16, 2025) - Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, center, opens the new Navigation, Seamanship, and Shiphandling Trainer (NSST) facility at a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, Commander, Task Force 70, left, Capt. Dave Huljack, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 deputy commodore, right, Capt. Shockey Snyder, Commander Naval Surface Group Western Pacific, behind, and NSST team members at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Jan. 16. The new facility assists the Yokosuka waterfront with seamanship and navigation training for surface forces and offers a full bridge simulator. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)