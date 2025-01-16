Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Farewell Ceremony Honoring President Joseph Biden [Image 35 of 38]

    Armed Forces Farewell Ceremony Honoring President Joseph Biden

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in an Armed Forces Farewell Ceremony honoring President Joseph Biden hosted by Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, VA, January 16, 2025. (DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 21:52
    Photo ID: 8833425
    VIRIN: 250116-D-LS763-1041
    Resolution: 7791x5063
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Farewell Ceremony Honoring President Joseph Biden [Image 38 of 38], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

