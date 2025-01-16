Armed Forces Farewell Ceremony Honoring President Joseph Biden

Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, awards President Joseph Biden the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service at the Armed Forces Farewell Ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, VA, January 16, 2025. (DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)
