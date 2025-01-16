Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in an Armed Forces Farewell Ceremony honoring President Joseph Biden hosted by Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, VA, January 16, 2025. (DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 21:52
|Photo ID:
|8833409
|VIRIN:
|250116-D-LS763-1023
|Resolution:
|6708x4702
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, Armed Forces Farewell Ceremony Honoring President Joseph Biden [Image 38 of 38], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.