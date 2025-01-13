Airpower meets Agriculture: The pillars of Southwest Oklahoma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tom Buchanan, Lugert-Altus Irrigation District manager, gives Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing and members of the local community a tour of the inside of the dam at Lake Altus-Lugert, Oklahoma, Jan. 15, 2025. The dam was built in the 1940s and needs to be surveyed for any cracks or weaknesses frequently. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)