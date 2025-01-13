USS Harrisburg Ship Christening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, joins USS Harrisburg sponsors, Mrs. Alexandra Curry and Mrs. Jennifer Diaz, in the breaking of champagne bottles in Pascagoula, Mississippi on Jan. 11, 2025. Gen. Mahoney served as the senior Marine representative for the USS Harrisburg Christening ceremony. USS Harrisburg sponsors were selected by the Secretary of the Navy and participated in various milestones during the ship's building and christening. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)