    USS Harrisburg Ship Christening

    USS Harrisburg Ship Christening

    PASCAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    The 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, joins USS Harrisburg sponsors, Mrs. Alexandra Curry and Mrs. Jennifer Diaz, in the breaking of champagne bottles in Pascagoula, Mississippi on Jan. 11, 2025. Gen. Mahoney served as the senior Marine representative for the USS Harrisburg Christening ceremony. USS Harrisburg sponsors were selected by the Secretary of the Navy and participated in various milestones during the ship's building and christening. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    This work, USS Harrisburg Ship Christening [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

