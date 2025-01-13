The 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, talks with attendees of the USS Harrisburg Christening breakfast in Pascagoula, Mississippi on Jan. 11, 2025. Gen. Mahoney served as the senior Marine representative for the USS Harrisburg Christening Ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 17:15
|Photo ID:
|8833008
|VIRIN:
|250111-M-UY446-1035
|Resolution:
|7208x4808
|Size:
|19.4 MB
|Location:
|PASCAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Harrisburg Ship Christening [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.