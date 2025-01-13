USS Harrisburg Ship Christening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, salutes during the National Anthem in Pascagoula, Mississippi on Jan. 11, 2025. Gen. Mahoney served as the senior Marine representative for the USS Harrisburg Christening ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)