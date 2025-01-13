Date Taken: 01.14.2025 Date Posted: 01.16.2025 15:51 Photo ID: 8832817 VIRIN: 250115-O-JQ168-5558 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 2.42 MB Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Provides Assistance to Wildfire Survivors in Pasadena [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.