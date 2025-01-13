461st ACW conducts Liberaider ACE exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron dismantle communications equipment during exercise Liberaider ACE at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. Airmen practiced operational tactics by coordinating command and control, surveillance, intelligence, and electronic warfare systems, while under the strain of a realistic, geographically dispersed Agile Combat Employment operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)