A-10s fly presence patrols over USCENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator refuels an A-10 Thunderbolt II over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 15, 2025. Tanker aircraft like the KC-135 support all varieties of U.S. and coalition aircraft in the region to sustain aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)