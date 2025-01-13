Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10s fly presence patrols over USCENTCOM [Image 12 of 13]

    A-10s fly presence patrols over USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator refuels an A-10 Thunderbolt II over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 15, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of U.S. Air Forces Central's global reach aerial refueling capability and delivers critical support to joint and coalition aircraft in order to guarantee war-winning airpower throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 13:57
    Photo ID: 8832728
    VIRIN: 250115-F-TV052-1094
    Resolution: 2019x1343
    Size: 540.52 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

