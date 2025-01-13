A-10s fly presence patrols over USCENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator refuels an A-10 Thunderbolt II over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 15, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of U.S. Air Forces Central's global reach aerial refueling capability and delivers critical support to joint and coalition aircraft in order to guarantee war-winning airpower throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)
