    A-10s fly presence patrols over USCENTCOM [Image 10 of 13]

    A-10s fly presence patrols over USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II conducts a presence patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 15, 2025. The A-10 Thunderbolt II can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 13:57
    Photo ID: 8832726
    VIRIN: 250115-F-TV052-1101
    Resolution: 5865x3902
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10s fly presence patrols over USCENTCOM [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

