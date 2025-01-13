A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II conducts a presence patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 15, 2025. The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitudes and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 13:57
|Photo ID:
|8832722
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-TV052-1153
|Resolution:
|5397x3591
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10s fly presence patrols over USCENTCOM [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.