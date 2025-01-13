A-10s fly presence patrols over USCENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II conducts a presence patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 15, 2025. The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitudes and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform. (U.S. Air Force photo)