A-10s fly presence patrols over USCENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fires flares over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 15, 2025. The A-10's wide combat radius and short takeoff and landing capability permit operations in and out of locations near front lines. (U.S. Air Force photo)
