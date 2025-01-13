Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Liberty’s EFMP: A Lifeline for Military Families [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Liberty’s EFMP: A Lifeline for Military Families

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fliers of information on programs and services available to Service Members who are assigned to Fort Liberty are displayed on the Fort Liberty Army Community Service floor at the Soldier Support Center including EFMP events Jan. 15, 2025. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 12:39
    Photo ID: 8832629
    VIRIN: 250116-A-IV289-1002
    Resolution: 3380x2688
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Liberty’s EFMP: A Lifeline for Military Families [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Liberty’s EFMP: A Lifeline for Military Families
    Fort Liberty’s EFMP: A Lifeline for Military Families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Liberty&rsquo;s EFMP: A Lifeline for Military Families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download