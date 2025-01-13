This image was printed on the Tent that housed the Guardians of Freedom Air Show team at the 2024 Air Show and Open House
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 12:12
|Photo ID:
|8832586
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-ES997-5729
|Resolution:
|12000x4200
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardian of Freedom Tent Graphic [Image 9 of 9], by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.