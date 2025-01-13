SECNAV Carlos Del Toro's Last Call to U.S. Naval Academy Brigade

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 13, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids introduces Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, to the U.S. Naval Academy Brigade as guest speaker during his final days as the Secretary of the Navy in Alumni Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 09:16
|Photo ID:
|8832368
|VIRIN:
|250113-N-BD231-2042
|Resolution:
|3772x2515
|Size:
|549.85 KB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
