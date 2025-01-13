Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw CDC Highlight

    SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Nicole Moore, 20th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center training and curriculum specialist, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 19, 2024. Moore provides training and coaching to a team of 30 teachers who care for infants, toddlers, and pre-school children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    shaw afb
    acc
    child development
    cdc
    team highlight

