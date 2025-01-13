Team Shaw CDC Highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nicole Moore, 20th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center training and curriculum specialist, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 19, 2024. Moore provides training and coaching to a team of 30 teachers who care for infants, toddlers, and pre-school children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)