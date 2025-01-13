SECNAV Carlos Del Toro's Last Call to U.S. Naval Academy Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 13, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association President and CEO Jeff Webb presents a gift to the Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro at Alumni Hall. The Honorable Carlos Del Toro spoke to the U.S. Naval Academy Brigade and guests during his final days as the Secretary of the Navy in Alumni Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)