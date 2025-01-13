SECNAV Carlos Del Toro's Last Call to U.S. Naval Academy Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 13, 2025) Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, speaks to the U.S. Naval Academy Brigade during his final days as the Secretary of the Navy in Alumni Hall. He spoke about leadership and the characteristics that embody a true leader - someone with a moral compass who shows honor, integrity, and dedication to service. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)