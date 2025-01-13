Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Carlos Del Toro's Last Call to U.S. Naval Academy Brigade [Image 4 of 14]

    SECNAV Carlos Del Toro's Last Call to U.S. Naval Academy Brigade

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 13, 2025) Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, speaks to the U.S. Naval Academy Brigade during his final days as the Secretary of the Navy in Alumni Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    This work, SECNAV Carlos Del Toro's Last Call to U.S. Naval Academy Brigade [Image 14 of 14], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNA
    SECNAV
    Midshipmen
    Carlos Del Toro

