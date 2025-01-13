Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Rare Look Into Fuels Operations

    

    LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PORTUGAL

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Cristina Oliveira 

    65th Air Base Group

    Leadership and personnel from Lajes Field recently gathered for a rare walkthrough of a 10-million-gallon fuel tank at the South Tank Farm. Guided by the flight chief of the Petroleum, Oils, and Lubricants (POL) flight, the group explored the interior of the massive structure, which serves as part of the installation’s vital fuel storage infrastructure. This unique visit highlighted the importance of maintaining this key asset, typically only opened for inspection or maintenance once a decade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)

    Oil
    Petroleum
    Lajes Field
    Fuel Tank
    65th Air Base Group
    Lubricant (POL)

