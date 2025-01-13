A Rare Look Into Fuels Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership and personnel from Lajes Field recently gathered for a rare walkthrough of a 10-million-gallon fuel tank at the South Tank Farm. Guided by the flight chief of the Petroleum, Oils, and Lubricants (POL) flight, the group explored the interior of the massive structure, which serves as part of the installation’s vital fuel storage infrastructure. This unique visit highlighted the importance of maintaining this key asset, typically only opened for inspection or maintenance once a decade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)