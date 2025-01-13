(second from left) Maintenance Supervisor Nikolas Mantalvanous, was recognized by Command Sgt. Maj. James Van Zlike, Directorate of Public Works Director George Markt and Col. Bryan Dunker from Army Support Area Fort Dix, at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Jan. 15.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 07:17
|Photo ID:
|8832267
|VIRIN:
|250115-O-HX738-9483
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Standing out [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.