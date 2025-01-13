Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Making the effort to make a difference [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Making the effort to make a difference

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Logistics Specialist Levi Hardimann was recognized with a command team coin from Col. Bryan Dunker and Command Sgt. Maj. James Van Zlike, both from Army Support Area Fort Dix, for improving quality of life in the barracks at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Jan. 15.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 07:17
    Photo ID: 8832259
    VIRIN: 250115-O-HX738-2058
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making the effort to make a difference [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Making the effort to make a difference
    Standing out
    Stepping up gets you noticed

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    ASA Fort Dix Commander
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download