Logistics Specialist Levi Hardimann was recognized with a command team coin from Col. Bryan Dunker and Command Sgt. Maj. James Van Zlike, both from Army Support Area Fort Dix, for improving quality of life in the barracks at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Jan. 15.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 07:17
|Photo ID:
|8832259
|VIRIN:
|250115-O-HX738-2058
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Making the effort to make a difference [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.