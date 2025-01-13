ITT Training NSA Souda Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 14, 2025)

Lt. j.g. Matthew Whaley, security officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, and Chief Damage Controlman James Ham, NSA Souda Bay, respond to a simulated active shooter scenario in the Emergency Operations Center during an Installation Training Team drill onboard NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, on Jan. 14, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)