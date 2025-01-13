ITT Training NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 14, 2025)
First responders assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, simulate a casualty evacuation scenario during an Installation Training Team drill onboard NSA Souda Bay on Jan. 14, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 06:27
|Photo ID:
|8832240
|VIRIN:
|250114-N-NO067-1277
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
