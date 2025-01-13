Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAV float and swim Demo [Image 9 of 9]

    LAV float and swim Demo

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Teams 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, operate a light armored vehicle during Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Jan. 7, 2025. The demonstration sustains training and readiness standards while enhancing the Marine's ability to maneuver LAVs in maritime environments, increasing preparedness for the 22nd MEU’s upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)

