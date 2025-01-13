LAV float and swim Demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps light armored vehicle with Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, stage a light armored vehicle post float and swim demonstration during a field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Jan. 7, 2025. The demonstration sustains training and readiness standards while enhancing the Marine's ability to maneuver LAVs in maritime environments, increasing preparedness for the 22nd MEU’s upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)