    USS Preble (DDG 88) Night Flight Ops [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Night Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Tahlia Benton, from Norcross, Georgia, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, signal on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 17. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

