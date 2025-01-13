USS Preble (DDG 88) Night Flight ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241217-N-KW492-1384 (Dec. 17, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

Aviation Electrician's Mate 1st Class James Pena, from San Angelo, Texas, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, inspects a fuel sample on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 17. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)