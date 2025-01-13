2025 Sapporo Snow Festival Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy poster showcasing the team members for the U.S. Navy Sapporo Snow Festival held in February 2025. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Sapporo Snow Festival hosted by Sapporo City and lists the Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces Northern Army 11th Brigade as a key contributor to the festival. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)