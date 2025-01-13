Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Sapporo Snow Festival Team

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    U.S. Navy poster showcasing the team members for the U.S. Navy Sapporo Snow Festival held in February 2025. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Sapporo Snow Festival hosted by Sapporo City and lists the Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces Northern Army 11th Brigade as a key contributor to the festival. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

    Naval Forces Japan
    Commander Navy Region Japan
    Sapporo Snow Festival 2025
    Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa

